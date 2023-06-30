Riots in France’s metropolitan suburbs: Macron calls a crisis team

Tens of thousands of police officers in special operations

For days there have been riots and outbreaks of violence in numerous metropolitan suburbs in France. The scenes are reminiscent of a civil war. The President convenes a crisis team.

Photo: Screenshot YouTube/SkyNews Published: 06/30/2023 – 1:09 p.m

by Editor (to) Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

The integration failed. France’s parallel societies test the uprising. In many big city suburbs (called banlieus) there are migration milieus and high unemployment combined with high crime rates. The milieus are becoming more and more like the ghettos in major US cities.

The incident earlier this week in which a youth was shot dead by police is the cause of the renewed unrest that has periodically ravaged France’s troubled neighborhoods. The scenarios are also strongly reminiscent of conditions in the USA.

Around 40,000 police officers have been active in special operations for days. Around 5,000 in the suburbs of Paris alone. The others above all in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille. They tried to restore order. But with moderate success.

Now French President Emmanuel Macron must convene the crisis team [siehe Bericht »n-tv«]. France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne spoke of “intolerable and inexcusable” riots.

There were over 600 arrests. Over 200 police officers were injured. Countless cars burned, numerous shops destroyed, barricades erected, fires started. Gangs shoot around with edged weapons. The country is in fact in a state of emergency.

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

