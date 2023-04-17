Riots in the Loja prison left a prisoner dead – breaking latest news

A new incident at the Loja No. 1 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL) left one person deprived of liberty (PPL) dead, and two injured. The man was killed with bladed weapons and shots.

It was approximately at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, when cries for help began to be heard from one of the cells in the “Santa Martha” women’s pavilion; Later there were detonations of a firearm, which further alarmed the residents of the prison.

The uniformed officers entered the scene of the incident and extracted two people with injuries, a woman and a man —the latter was assaulted until he was unconscious and his hands and feet were tied.

On the other hand, the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Franklin Bladimir Ch. A., who had a criminal record for robbery in 2001; illicit traffic, 2008; sexual harassment, 2016; and illicit trafficking, 2023. It was learned that he was going to be transferred early Sunday morning to the Santo Domingo jail to protect him from a death threat.

According to the first investigations, the inmates who murdered him drilled a hole in the wall to the place where Franklin Bladimir was —in a classroom in the Santa Martha pavilion—, then they cut him several times with a knife and, finally, shot him twice.

The agents of the Dinased Violent Deaths Unit found 17 9-millimeter percussion shells, but not the white weapon.

After midnight the body was removed by police personnel and taken to the Forensic Center.

The National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), which activated the security protocols after learning of the indecent, coordinates actions so that two inmates with nervous breakdowns receive medical attention.

In the same way, it provides the facilities for the corresponding entity to carry out the investigations of the fact and determine those responsible.

So far in 2023, there have been two riots: the first left three people injured and police officers beaten; while the altercation occurred on the night of Saturday 15 and early Sunday 16 April 2023, one dead and two injured.