A group of hooded men stage a demonstration that affects mobility on 26th Street (El Dorado Avenue) with Carrera 34, near the National University,

According to Tránsito Bogotá, the blockade occurs in the east-west direction affecting the mixed and exclusive roads of Transmilenio.

It is estimated that around 250 people are causing the disturbances. This protest, up to now, has affected the admission system to the National University

The authorities suggest taking alternative routes to this corridor that goes to the west of the capital. “Take Av. Américas to the west, race 36 to the north, Av. Esperanza to the west, race 40 to the north, as alternate routes,” they reported.

Developing…