Ripple Labs Aims To Revolutionize Real Estate Through Tokenization By CoinTelegraph

Ripple Labs aims to revolutionize real estate through tokenization

Labs, a digital payments and blockchain technology company, has announced an initiative to revolutionize real estate through tokenization.

Antony Welfare, consultant for Ripple’s Central Bank Digital Currencies, highlighted the growing global interest in CBDCs and stablecoins in a tweet on July 7. He revealed that the Ripple team is exploring the practical applications of these assets, especially focusing on the tokenization of real estate assets.

During a conference in Romania, Welfare presented a use case combining digital Hong Kong dollar (e-HKD), tokenized real estate and lending protocols. This innovative pilot program aims to allow users to tokenize real estate assets and use them as collateral for loans, leveraging Ripple’s CBDC platform.

