Risaralda achieves reduction of social gaps

Risaralda achieves reduction of social gaps

Reducing inequalities and ensuring that no one is left behind is an integral part of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, likewise the department continues in the challenge so that inequalities do not continue to increase and thus ensure that vulnerable populations are no longer found especially at risk of being excluded.

The investment executed by the current departmental administration accumulated between 2020 and 2023 shows favorable compliance in terms of financial planning of the investment, in eight municipalities of Risaralda the process of updating the stratification is advancing with the accompaniment of the Planning Secretariat and Environment.

The reduction of social gaps, in this framework, contributes to the pacification of society and favors the development of an inclusive project, where all the members of the community feel part of the whole and work with a common goal.

Risaralda has managed to promote efficient performance, both physical and financial, in addition to achieving homogeneity in these public management criteria, which is defined on verifiable indicators and with the capacity to establish measures of advancement of the policies that the departmental government has prioritized.

Investment of royalties and compliance with the SDGs

The development plan of the administration defined that its purposes will be articulated to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), for which the goals were related in this direction, finding for the validity 2022, an investment of about 58% of the total focused on the objectives of Health, Well-being and Quality Education, followed by a significant investment in SDG 11. Sustainable cities and communities, in a clear commitment to contribute from the Departmental Government to the social progress of the Department both in the SDGs and in poverty and unemployment.

In terms of the General Royalty System (SGR), $293.325 million have been invested in the Department between 2020 and 2022, which represents about 17.8% of public investment, which indicates that for every 100 pesos invested in the Department, 18 corresponded to SGR resources, which makes clear the importance of this source in consolidating the regional gap-closing strategy, especially in terms of poverty and social conditions.

