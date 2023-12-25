Risaralda, among the regions that are part of ‘Colombia country of beauty’

On December 21, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through Fontur, managed $427,361 million for the tourism development of the “Colombia, the country of beauty” project. There are 202 tourism projects approved for the improvement of competitiveness, the development of infrastructure and the promotion of the regions that are part of this strategy for the promotion of the main tourist attractions in Colombia.

In this way, Fontur managed to raise $152,841 million from the parafiscal contribution destined to promote tourism, registering an increase of 28% compared to 2022. This achievement was materialized through the approval of various tourism projects that cover the 32 departments of the country. It should be noted that Risaralda plans to launch its projects in 2024.

This was announced by the general manager of Fontur, Álvaro Balcázar, who pointed out that thanks to the commitment of the national government to the sector and the parafiscal contribution of tourism actors, this year the highest budget in the history of heritage was managed. autonomous.

“For the first time in history and under the leadership of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Fontur managed $427,361 million for the country’s tourism development, this means an increase of 305% compared to 2022. Of these resources, $311,831 million have been contracted ”Balcázar said.

