Risaralda bets on becoming the logistics epicenter of the country

Risaralda through emblematic projects such as the Logistics Platform of the Coffee Region (PLEC) seeks to become the logistics epicenter of Colombia; This was confirmed by the delegation of more than 20 officials from the ministries of Transportation and Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the National Planning Department, the DIAN and unions from the transportation sector, who visited the land where this great strategic work will be built.

The Department, through the model that the BUSSCAR company has been implementing, would be a pilot for the assembly of electric transport, a comparative advantage in the energy transition. The working table was convened by the Risaralda Governor’s Office through the department’s Secretariat for Economic Development and Competitiveness.

And added the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Yessica María Vargas Marín: “We are selling our department at the national level, achieving that objective look within all the processes and programs that we have to achieve a more competitive Risaralda within the agenda. We include important topics such as the electrification of transport systems”.

