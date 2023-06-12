Risaralda buys from Risaralda

The Government of Risaralda, the Administrative and Planning Region -RAP- Eje Cafetero

and FENALCO Risaralda continue to seek to support entrepreneurs in the department in different scenarios, as part of the economic reactivation strategy; This is how more than 13 businessmen and entrepreneurs from the private sector of the Risaraldense capital and at a national level participated in “Risaralda buys Risaralda”, a commercial relationship space in its second version.

The foregoing in order to promote the generation of employment and economic growth in the

department, through sectoral vision proposals, where the public and private sectors

can converge and thus promote economic reactivation. The director Victoria Eugenia

Echeverri, Director of FENALCO Risaralda Section, explained that digital support for

merchants, cadastre training and liquidity measures for companies are fundamental strategies for the work of the institution’s officials:

“The trade is then recognized as a whole that has been consolidated with a greater

sectoral dynamism in the economy of Pereira and Risaraldense, a leader that plays a role

essential intermediary between the producer of goods and the consumer, important

generator of employment marking other economic activities due to its important

interrelation chains.(..) The great bet in the companies of this

department is innovation driving product engineering, development of

processes, capabilities, automation and supplier development working in

the application of technologies in industry 5.0.”