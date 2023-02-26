A total of 12 recreational cycling routes, equivalent to 400 kilometers, today link the Coffee Region and Tolima, as announced by the Administrative and Planning Region – Rap, as part of its strategy to promote the tourist offer of the four departments.

The Administrative and Planning Region – Rap Eje Cafetero, launched its proposal ‘Bike Tourism between Mountains’, an experience that seeks that locals and visitors can discover through 12 recreational cycling routes, the landscapes, nature, and the cultural and gastronomy, from the departments of Risaralda, Caldas, Quindío and Tolima.

“It seeks the promotion of the tourist products of the four departments in a single destination… for this we have prioritized bicitourism, thanks to the qualities of the routes we have, the road infrastructure, the security in the territories, and in addition to the topography, landscapes, and the complementary tourist offer that makes an excellent mix to develop them,” Juan David Pachón, from RAP, told this media outlet.

‘Bicicurismo entre Montañas’ is made up of a 400-kilometre circuit, through which tourists can also enjoy bird watching, historical tours, theme parks, as well as living the coffee experience. “For Risaralda we have many routes, due to the magnitude of the landscapes it has, we have prioritized mountain bike routes, we mainly have a route that crosses from Santa Rosa de Cabal, passes near Otún Quimbaya, until reaching the Manzano area , this is an excellent route with some very beautiful landscapes, it has as a complementary offer the thermal springs of the Municipality of Las Araucarias, and a gastronomic offer suitable for tourists in the La Florida sector”, Pachón added.

The leader of the ‘Bicycle tourism between mountains’ team also indicated that the Autopista del Café is another of the scenarios included in the routes “in terms of road cycling, we have on the Autopista de Café, excellent safety conditions and road infrastructure”.

a single destination

According to the RAP, the Eje Cafetero receives around 10,000 amateur cyclists a year, who participate in different events. This is how the four governorates are betting today on this strategy that also seeks to increase the competitive tourist offer in the region and achieve greater generation of income, foreign currency and employment in the territories.

The 12 routes are:

Ladybug /High Letters

Gunsmith / Murillo

Manizales/ Alto De Letras

Santagueda / San Jose

Pereira / Manizales

Pereira / Armenia

El Manzano / Santa Rosa de Cabal (Branch)

Filandia / La Linea Toll

Armenia / Cocora

Quindío Road Ring

Salento / Toche / Ibagué (Branch)

Ibagué / Ladybug

general circuit

Positive unevenness 9691 M

Maximum altitude on Route 3,646 MSNM Distance 401 Km

Around the Nevados National Park