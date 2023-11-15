Home » Risaralda debuts in bowling – El Diario
News

Risaralda debuts in bowling – El Diario

by admin
Risaralda debuts in bowling – El Diario

Father and Son open the round at the Armenian Bowling Alley

Risaralda begins its competitions in the men’s individual bowling modality with the participation of six outstanding athletes. The Armenian bowling alley is the stage where these bowlers will seek to stand out and demonstrate the hard work that the League has been doing.

The father and son duo, composed of José Fernando Mejía and his heir Johan, will mark the beginning of Risaralda’s participation. Johan, at 18 years old, has already left his mark in national tournaments and shares the same passion for bowling as his father.

Also in action in the individual category will be Andrés Camacho, David López, Jaime Eduardo González and Sebastián Salazar, all ready to compete and represent Risaralda in search of a place on the podium in this discipline.

See also  Poor foresight and delays: Vaia's crashes become waste as the price of wood soars

You may also like

ℹ Discover what Time Zone is Miami: Complete...

Massacre of migrants in Sonora: Peruvian is one...

Rabbit thrown from moving car: animal survives abuse...

They bring help to confined communities in San...

Digital Services Act at the starting line: what...

Does Alfredo Adame leave La Casa De Los...

Economic lifeline for Idreec and two Cesar hospitals

Acciaierie di Italia SpA admitted to the extraordinary...

Two years transforming Maternal and Child Health in...

Former MAP minister resigns from the PLD leadership

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy