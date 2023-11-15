Risaralda debuts in bowling – El Diario

Father and Son open the round at the Armenian Bowling Alley

Risaralda begins its competitions in the men’s individual bowling modality with the participation of six outstanding athletes. The Armenian bowling alley is the stage where these bowlers will seek to stand out and demonstrate the hard work that the League has been doing.

The father and son duo, composed of José Fernando Mejía and his heir Johan, will mark the beginning of Risaralda’s participation. Johan, at 18 years old, has already left his mark in national tournaments and shares the same passion for bowling as his father.

Also in action in the individual category will be Andrés Camacho, David López, Jaime Eduardo González and Sebastián Salazar, all ready to compete and represent Risaralda in search of a place on the podium in this discipline.

