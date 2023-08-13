Risaralda dots among the paisas

The manager of the Risaralda Water and Cleaning Company (EAAR), Óscar Alexis Sanabria Chica announced that during the year 2022, resources for $28,000 million were executed, an achievement that reached a position of 82% in the investment strategy of the Departmental Plan of Waters.

In addition, more than $55 billion have been executed by the Government of Risaralda in infrastructure works, social management, use of solid waste and support for community aqueducts in the 14 municipalities.

“For this fact, we achieved recognition by the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory (Minvivienda) in the Congress of Water, Sanitation, Environment and Renewable Energies held in Bogotá, we went from position 27 to 4 in the national measurement, above from Caldas, Quindío and Antioquia”, indicated Sanabria.

As for the toilet

Among the projects made viable at the National Window of the Minvivienda is the improvement of the provision of the cleaning service in the components of collection and transport of ordinary and usable waste in the urban and rural areas of the municipalities of La Celia and Balboa, these by a reformulated value close to $2,717 million.

“The institutional approach is a linkage model between the EAAR and the public service companies of the prioritized municipalities to supervise the provision of the service, which guarantees an adequate provision in accordance with the applicable requirements,” explained the director of Planning and Assurance, Johanna Lamprea Cortés.

The socialization of the interventions with the community is a key point.

community aqueducts

Regarding the accompaniment provided by officials and contractors to community aqueducts, there is the optimization of the adduction network Guayacanes, Buenos Aires, Las Vegas, Laureles, Lagos, San Fernando, Santa Teresita, Nueva Colombia, La Capilla, Playa Rica in Dosquebradas and Cedralito, Manzano Alto, La Bella, Tinajas and Buenos Aires in Pereira.

In the same way, an Institutional Strengthening Plan is developed to guarantee the assurance of the provision of public water, sewerage and cleaning services through a financially sustainable operation through management instruments for all areas of the organization.

Assurance

Regarding this component, assistance and training have been provided to urban and rural providers in the loading of information, support in the normalization of rural aqueducts, preparation of diagnoses and strengthening plans in the preparation of management instruments and preparation of a dashboard of indicators such as monitoring and control tool.

unconventional systems

A total of 10 drinking water supply systems, through the use of rainwater in indigenous communities of the municipality of Pueblo Rico, will be built in the Department with an investment of more than $9.300 million.

“The problem to be solved is the absence of drinking water supply in the communities of the Gitó Dokabú and Unificado Chamí indigenous reservations, due to the lack of an aqueduct system, lack of infrastructure for the collection, treatment and distribution of the vital liquid , a circumstance that causes gastrointestinal diseases in the inhabitants and a negative impact on the quality of life of these communities”, indicated the social manager of the EAAR, Willmer Alexis Leguízamo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

