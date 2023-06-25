Risaralda in fourth place in the Departmental Competitiveness Index

On June 23, Fedesarollo presented some long-term analysis, which showed how the Colombian economy presents certain characteristics that have made it not only a relatively stable economy compared to other Latin American economies, but have also helped it to grow above average in several years. Regarding the economic situation, Fedesarrollo projects that by 2023 the Colombian economy will present growth of 1.5% per year, which, according to the data of most analysts, is more optimistic than the average that is closer to 1. %.

In terms of inflation, Luis Fernando Mejía, director of Fedesarrollo, sees a value of around 9.2% annual inflation at the end of 2023 and an intervention rate of Banco de La República of 11.75%, which would imply a significant decrease from the current rate of 13.25%.

Regarding the regional economy, Mejía highlighted how the department of Risaralda was not only the one that decreased the least in the crisis due to the covid pandemic, but was also the one that grew the most in the post-covid recovery. The participation of Risaralda’s GDP in the National, which is 1.6%, even considered low, has not prevented the department from being located in 4th place in the ranking of the Departmental Competitiveness Index, which is positive.

