Risaralda led hotel occupancy in the Coffee Region in the first semester

Risaralda was positioned as the department with the best performance in hotel occupancy in the Coffee Region during the first semester of 2023. With an average of more than 50%, the department attracted a large number of national and international tourists, consolidating its position as a popular destination in the region.

According to official data from Cotelco, Risaralda registered a constant and significant hotel occupancy from April to June.

“The department of Risaralda continues on the podium of hotel occupancy in this semester of 2023, not only the Easter season, but also the holiday season has allowed national and foreign tourists to continue choosing us as the best destination. This is thanks to all the good performance in sectoral technical regulations and quality standards, as well as the hotel sector in our department of Risaralda”. revealed the Director of Tourism of the Department, María Sirley Ossa Vergara.

The Government of Risaralda has played a fundamental role in promoting the tourism sector, providing support and promoting training to improve the quality of service in the department’s hotels. These initiatives have been key to attracting tourists and fostering economic development in the department.

Risaralda’s tourist, craft and gastronomic wealth also contributed to the increase in visitors during that period. The diverse and attractive offer in the region was a point in favor for travelers, finding in Risaralda a destination full of options and memorable experiences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

