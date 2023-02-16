The governors of Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío and Valle del Cauca, have a period of 10 business days to comply with the mandate of the Special Justice for Peace (JEP) that orders the protection of cemeteries in which there may be bodies of victims of forced disappearance. during the armed conflict, this with the aim of complying with what was ordered on November 17, 2022; This was announced by the high court this Thursday.

The decision was made by the Chamber of the First Instance Section for Cases of Absence of Recognition of Truth and Responsibility (SAR) so that the ruling of November 2022 that orders to protect points of forensic interest located in the 27 cemeteries of each one is complied with. of their departments where there could be bodies of victims of forced disappearance.

In this regard, the JEP confirmed that, together with the Attorney General’s Office, they began exploration and exhumation of possible victims of the armed conflict who would be in the Jesús María Estrada cemeteries in Marseille, Risaralda, and El Carmelo, in Salento, Quindío.

Likewise, the exhumation work of the Prosecutor’s Office is carried out by the Working Group for the Search, Identification and Surrender of Disappeared Persons (Grube) and that of the Investigation and Prosecution Unit by the Forensic Technical Support Group (Gatef).

So far, these organizations have succeeded in exhuming 553 bodies in the departments of Quindío and Risaralda; while, in the Jesús María Estrada cemetery in Marseille, the Prosecutor’s Office has already exhumed four bodies.

In the department of Quindío, the measurements are taken in the cemeteries of the municipalities of Salento, Quimbaya, Pijao, Montenegro, La Tebaida, Génova, Finlandia, Circasia, Calarcá, Buenavista and Armenia; while, in Risaralda, the measure applies to the cemeteries of Santuario, Santa Rosa de Cabal, Quinchía, Pueblo Rico, Apía, Balboa, Belén de Umbría, Guática, La Celia, La Virginia, Marseille, Mistrató and Pereira.

The precautionary measures were ordered in September of last year in response to a request from the National Movement of Victims of State Crimes (Movice), to protect the places where it is presumed that there are Unidentified Corpses (CNI) and Unclaimed Identified (CINR). of victims of enforced disappearance.

In 2019, Movice asked the JEP to protect 16 sites in Colombia where it is believed that victims of paramilitaries may be buried from the so-called “false positives” committed by the military.

According to the Unit for the Search for Missing Persons (UBPD), created by the peace agreement signed by the Government and the former FARC guerrilla in 2016, in Colombia there is a universe of 99,235 citizens reported missing.

Of that total, 90,088 people have not yet been found and to date their relatives maintain the hope of being able to see them again or find their remains to give them a dignified farewell.