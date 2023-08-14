Risaralda on the fly: land of birds

Thanks to the variety of its thermal floors and its natural conditions, Risaralda is a bird territory. Dozens of species inhabit here, many of them endemic, that is, typical of this area.

There is a tourist activity based on the natural wealth of the region that, over the years, has been consolidated in Risaralda: bird watching or, as some have simplified it, bird watching.

And it is not for less, since this department has been positioning itself in the national scale as one of the regions with the greatest richness of species, as demonstrated by the most recent results of the Global Big Day where 7,558 were observed and documented in the world. bird species, of which 1,484 records correspond to our country.

It should be noted that although Colombia occupies just 0.1% of the total planet, it has about 20% of the birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers who can observe around 1,900 officially reported species in this territory. In the world there are about 10,000 species.

Colombia offers the world and bird lovers a range of possibilities to enjoy exceptional nature, adorned with thousands of colors and set by the singing of birds. This diversity is favored by its complex geography.

Ours is a biologically megadiverse country with the greatest diversity of birds in the world. Peru follows with 1,862 officially registered species, of which 131 are endemic to that country, and Brazil with 1,767.

Of the total of 1,900 bird species in Colombia, 90 are endemic or exclusive to the country and approximately 275 are migratory. There are 10 species in the threatened category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Of the 275 species of migratory birds registered in the country, 154 come from North America.

Sergio Ocampo Tobón, from the National Network of Bird Observers of Colombia, affirms that “The coffee triangle bathes with water from the páramos, where there are about 40 types of birds belonging to cold climates. In the cloud forest there are almost 400 species and in the high and low marginal coffee territory there are around 200”.

Of the total bird inventory in Colombia, Risaralda is home to a little less than half. The department has around 750 species, although the record is not complete. However, despite the number of birds, there are species in critical condition, which means the degree of threat that exists for them in a table that measures their vulnerability.

On the last Global Big Day, in Risaralda, 529 species were documented and reported, which is equivalent to 37% of the country’s total, which is very significant. And all this wealth of fauna was evident during the Fourth Festival of Birds of the Coffee Cultural Landscape that was held in the city at the initiative of the Technological University of Pereira and its Botanical Garden, and whose curtain of activities fell precisely this Sunday.

Among the municipalities with the greatest boom in bird tourism are Mistrató, Apía, Pereira in the Otún Quimbaya Flora and Fauna Sanctuary and lately Santa Rosa de Cabal has taken a lot of strength, on the road between San Vicente Hot Springs and the Otún Lagoon.

However, the hand of man and the excessive growth of the urban area have generated threats to the ecosystems. According to the Observatory of Birds in Protected Areas of Risaralda, the critically endangered species in the department are: the yellow-eared parrot, observed in the Los Planes and La Baja Esmeralda (Sanctuary) villages; The Summit (Apia); in Sutú (Mistrató) and Providencia (Pueblo Rico), in flocks of 15 to 80 individuals feeding on dragon trees and butter. It is more frequent to observe it during the months of March and April.

Regarding the conservation of birds, the Autonomous Corporation of Risaralda with the observatory has carried out important strengthening work to identify those feathered travelers that can be seen in the Coffee Cultural Landscape, especially in places such as: Cerro Montezuma (Tatamá National Natural Park ); Río Blanco Nature Reserve (Manizales); Los Nevados National Natural Park; Quindío Botanical Garden (Calarcá) or in the Barbas-Bremen Nature Reserve (between Risaralda and Quindío).

Among the endemic species of Risaralda are: the red duck observed in the Cerritos area (Pereira); Andean duck in the Laguna del Otún where trout fishing was prohibited as part of the strategy to protect the species; the condor of the Andes in the village of El Bosque in Parque Los Nevados; whiskered tororoi observed sporadically in various areas; Rufous-breasted diglosa sighted in the Páramo de Tatamá and in the upper part of Cerro de Montezuma.

Meanwhile, the vulnerable birds in Risaralda are: Clouded Owl, Andean Terlaque, Paramuno Parakeet, Snowy Parakeet, Mountain Parakeet, Western Anteater, Rufous-colored Torroi, Chocoan Greenfinch, Black and Gold Bangsia, Multicolored Chlorocrisa, Turquoise Dacnis, Tangerine Sparrow, and green-yellow montero

Risaralda invites you to take unforgettable tours as it is a window with an excellent view of nature for bird watching, with an important number of species among which a great endemic variety stands out, which undoubtedly guarantees an unforgettable experience. unique integrated with an ecosystem of great natural wealth, in protected areas that constitute the heritage of all.

According to experts, the best places for bird watching are the Los Nevados National Natural Park, the Tatamá National Natural Park in the municipalities of Santuario and Pueblo Rico, the Ucumarí Regional Natural Park right on the edge of the buffer zone of the Parque de los Nevados, in Belén de Umbría is the Cuchilla del San Juan Natural Regional Park, the El Cedral-La Suiza-La Florida route, among others.

