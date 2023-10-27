Risaralda, one of the 24 departments on alert due to electoral risks

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, expressed his concern due to various risk factors that could generate disturbances of public order in 133 municipalities of 24 departments, including the department of Risaralda, within the framework of the electoral process, during or after the election. democratic day that is coming.

According to the Ombudsman, «According to information collected by our Social Conflict Observatory, we identified that acts of disturbance to the democratic process and alterations of public order could occur due to possible dissatisfaction of citizens with the electoral results of this October 29. This, if so, would lead to demonstrations or protests, riots and riots.

The 12 departments with the most municipalities at risk are Bolívar (13); Antioquia and Chocó (11 each); Sucre and Magdalena (nine each); Caldas, Meta and Córdoba (seven each), and Santander, Cauca, La Guajira and Boyacá (six each). They are followed by Norte de Santander (five); Cundinamarca, Nariño, Huila and Atlántico (four each); Casanare and Cesar (three each); Caquetá, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca (two each), and Guaviare and Tolima (one each department).

Identified risk:

Electoral irregularities, such as the atypical increase in voter registration and electoral transhumance. History of protests, riots and riots in the regional elections of 2011, 2015 and 2019. Mobilizations, demonstrations or sit-ins prior to the electoral contest, which during the first nine months of 2023 increased 26% in relation to the same period last year. Resolutions on requests to revoke the registration of candidates, lack of confidence in the institutions and the electoral process. Political polarization and pugnacity between campaigns.

In the months leading up to the territorial elections that will take place on October 29 in Colombia, the Ombudsman has observed a significant increase in demonstrations and social conflicts, which raises concern about the polarization and stability of the electoral process.

According to the report titled ‘Warning of risk of protests, riots and/or riots in the framework of the elections of October 29, 2023’, 11 demonstrations related specifically to the elections have been registered in several departments, including Atlántico, Valle de Cauca , Cundinamarca, Córdoba, Casanare, Cesar, among others.

Between January and September of this year, 1,252 social conflicts have been registered. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2022, when 990 events of this nature were reported.

In response to this situation, the institution in charge of protecting human rights calls on the electoral and administrative authorities, as well as the public force, to take preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman stated that the main objective is to prevent events that put the life, integrity and freedom of citizens at risk; as well as the violation of the right to choose and be elected.

Recommendations:

Implement contingency measures to prevent disturbances to public order during and after the elections, within the framework of the Democracy Plan, in charge of the Ministries of the Interior and Defense and the public force. Establish effective communication channels under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior to address possible eventualities that threaten election day, the pre-counting of votes and the counts. Strengthen security at voting stations, headquarters of the National Registry, mayor’s offices and other public assets that may be affected by riots or riots, under the responsibility of the public force. Urge candidates, parties and political movements to use legal mechanisms to report crimes or electoral irregularities, and avoid promoting violence or actions that disrupt the normal development of the day and its results.