Risaralda passed the export exam

The departments that passed the export test, despite the general drop, were: Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Atlántico, Risaralda and Quindío. This means that these regions increased their sales abroad between January and April of this year, contrary to the country’s negative export outlook.

The export data, between January and April of this year, confirmed the slowdown in Colombia’s external sales, registering US$16,009 million and a drop of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2022, according to Legiscomex figures. However, there was a group of departments that had positive developments in their exports, going against the general picture. There are departments such as Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Atlántico, Risaralda and Quindío.

Main products nationwide

This was mainly for gold, electricity and bananas; as well as doors, windows and their frames, palm oil and aluminum waste and waste; unroasted coffee, chocolates, candies, candies and pills, together with electric batteries, cane sugar, medicines and tires boosted the department’s exports to April of this year.

“The diversification of the export basket of the regions is key to face moments in which oil sales fall. We will continue working from our regional offices so that more companies can consolidate in foreign markets. Of the nearly 11,000 exporting companies in Colombia, 411 make 91% of the total value of exports; there we must also diversify that income and in the regions is the answer”, said Javier Díaz, president of Analdex (National Association of Foreign Trade).

Given: Between January and April of this year, the Coffee Region had good results in exports in two of its three departments.

Risaralda had an increase of 20.4% in value (US$165.8 million, not including oil) and 16% in volume (53,416 tons). Its main buyers were the United States, Mexico and the Netherlands and products such as Hass avocado, vehicles and copper waste and scrap stood out.

While Quindío had sales of US$140.3 million (8.5% increase) and 29,885 tons (30.3% growth), mainly thanks to coffee and bakery products. The United States, Japan and Canada led the department’s purchases.

The second semester is expected to be more dynamic and will end up boosting its sales to the world even more.