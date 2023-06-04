Home » Risaralda prepares for the Environmental Week 2023
Risaralda prepares for the Environmental Week 2023

Risaralda is preparing to celebrate the Environmental Week from June 5 to 9, 2023, within the framework of World Environment Day, which takes place every June 5. With the aim of raising awareness about the importance of caring for the environment, various institutions come together to commemorate this significant date.

The commemoration began with a walk, which took place this Sunday, June 4, from Olaya Herrera Park to Cerro Canceles, which is part of the recognition of Ordinance 28 of December 10, 2020, which institutionalizes the celebration of the Day of Environment in Risaralda.

During Environmental Week, there will also be a session of the Departmental Council on Climate Change, in which issues related to climate change management will be addressed and the comprehensive plan on this matter will be monitored.

Yuliana Montoya, Climate Change Coordinator in Risaralda, highlighted the importance of generating a culture of daily actions to preserve the territory. With this Environmental Week, it seeks to encourage citizen participation and promote environmental awareness in all the inhabitants of Risaralda.

