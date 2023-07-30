Risaralda ranks fourth in the Departmental Internationalization Index

On July 27, the Ministry of Economic Development and Competitiveness shared some of the advances in project management, job creation, strengthening tourism, support for entrepreneurs and increased innovation, which are fundamental pillars for the reactivation economics of the department.

In this way, Yessica María Vargas Marín, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, shared that “the office had a budget execution of more than 84% in 2022 and in this term it will exceed 90%.” She also pointed out that the members of the Assembly highlighted programs of the Secretariat such as Development with the Feeling of Women, Artesanías de Risaralda and Factories of Productivity and Innovation More Country.

The data

Until now, progress has been made in strategic projects for the department, such as the construction of the Center for Science and Biodiversity (CIBI) in Dosquebradas, the Logistics Platform of the Coffee Region (PLEC) in La Virginia, tourist infrastructure such as from the Mirador Las Cometas park in Puerto Dulce and the Gastronomic, Experiential and Artisan Venue in Santa Rosa de Cabal.

