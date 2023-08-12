Risaralda students participated in the 1st Congress of Ombudsmen and Comptrollers

Nearly 380 Student Ombudsmen and Comptrollers from different educational institutions in Risaralda participated in the first Congress organized by the Pereira Ombudsman and the Risaralda, Pereira and Dosquebradas Comptrollers.

The Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP) led a training cycle on the central structure of the state.

The Secretary of Government, Israel Londoño, spokesman for Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo, expressed the importance of considering young people as the present and future of society.

“These children who represent their educational institutions in Dosquebradas, Pereira and other municipalities, are being trained in the public sphere. They are doing the work of overseers, comptrollers and ombudsmen, in this way, they apply the regulations and learn what has to do with the public sector”, stated Londono.

Added: “These initiatives must last over time. This is part of the public training policy for our young people”.

During the congress, the Secretary of Government announced that it will promote a Draft Ordinance, which gives legal life to this type of meetings of Student Ombudsmen and Comptrollers.

