Home » Risaralda students participated in the 1st Congress of Ombudsmen and Comptrollers
News

Risaralda students participated in the 1st Congress of Ombudsmen and Comptrollers

by admin
Risaralda students participated in the 1st Congress of Ombudsmen and Comptrollers

Nearly 380 Student Ombudsmen and Comptrollers from different educational institutions in Risaralda participated in the first Congress organized by the Pereira Ombudsman and the Risaralda, Pereira and Dosquebradas Comptrollers.

The Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP) led a training cycle on the central structure of the state.

The Secretary of Government, Israel Londoño, spokesman for Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo, expressed the importance of considering young people as the present and future of society.

“These children who represent their educational institutions in Dosquebradas, Pereira and other municipalities, are being trained in the public sphere. They are doing the work of overseers, comptrollers and ombudsmen, in this way, they apply the regulations and learn what has to do with the public sector”, stated Londono.

Added: “These initiatives must last over time. This is part of the public training policy for our young people”.

During the congress, the Secretary of Government announced that it will promote a Draft Ordinance, which gives legal life to this type of meetings of Student Ombudsmen and Comptrollers.

See also  The auspicious snow heralds a good year! In the Lunar New Year, the urban area of ​​Jinan ushers in the first snow in 2023- Jinan Society- Shunwang News

You may also like

EQS Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL adjusts...

Former soldiers demand vindication of their rights –...

National Registrar presented advances in the electoral process...

Promoting High-Quality Transformation and Development in Huaibei through...

The “nonsense Olympiad” knows no losers

Mijerca-Xaveri, Saint Francis-Divine Mercy, two breathtaking semi-finals

Manuel Ranoque, father of the Mucutuy brothers rescued...

126 Migrants Found Overcrowded in Safe House, Two...

CENI: Low rate of female candidates for national...

Biden extends support to Colombia in fight against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy