Home News Risaralda Sub-13 started on the right foot
News

Risaralda Sub-13 started on the right foot

by admin
Risaralda Sub-13 started on the right foot

Julian Andres Santa

The semifinal phase of the Under-13 National Championship began in Medellín, where the Risaralda team started on the right foot after defeating Chocó 2-1. The goals from Risaraldenses for the comeback were scored by José Ángel Londoño at minute 20 of the second half and four minutes from the end, Camilo Vélez managed to secure the victory by making it 2-1.

Vital start winning

Daniel Marín, technical director, gave his concept of the match. “An opponent who came out to defend himself, to wait for the proposal that we had on the playing field where the first half ended 0-0, we had several options and we could not specify. In the second half after a long ball, a play out of context that was happening, they scored a goal for us, immediately after two minutes we were able to overcome and tie. At the end of the game after a set ball play, we scored 2-1, thus starting this semifinal phase in the best way”.

Today, second day

Risaralda used the following formation against Chocó: Emmanuel García; Jacobo Hernández, Diego Torres, Miguel Ruiz and Alejandro Gómez; Juan Fontalvo, Dylan Isaza, Nicolás Gomez; Jerónimo Maya, Josep Castro and Santiago Rincón. Today they will play the second day of this contest that takes place in the capital of Antioquia, and Risaralda will face Caquetá.

Rest of Risaraldense calendar

Date 3. March 2

1:00 p.m. Bogota vs. Risaralda

fourth date. March 3

3:00pm Antioquia vs Risaralda

Fifth date. March 5

10:00 a.m. Arauca vs. Risaralda

Given:

See also  Martina Berluti, who died at 17 after falling from a horse

The first four of the group qualify for the final phase.

You may also like

New profiles, the guidelines on the professional needs...

Learn to Machine Sew: Complete Beginner’s Guide

Compensation Funds begin delivery of monetary quota

TOPLINE: Deadly drone unveiled at Avalon airshow, China...

Sunday 19 March 2023 the ‘Straferrara’ non-competitive walk...

Bogotá: burning doubles pollution levels

The season starts again along the meanders of...

Chocó, first in cases of children with malnutrition:...

The public security organs have achieved remarkable results...

Census, the determination of the legal population as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy