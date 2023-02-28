Julian Andres Santa

The semifinal phase of the Under-13 National Championship began in Medellín, where the Risaralda team started on the right foot after defeating Chocó 2-1. The goals from Risaraldenses for the comeback were scored by José Ángel Londoño at minute 20 of the second half and four minutes from the end, Camilo Vélez managed to secure the victory by making it 2-1.

Vital start winning

Daniel Marín, technical director, gave his concept of the match. “An opponent who came out to defend himself, to wait for the proposal that we had on the playing field where the first half ended 0-0, we had several options and we could not specify. In the second half after a long ball, a play out of context that was happening, they scored a goal for us, immediately after two minutes we were able to overcome and tie. At the end of the game after a set ball play, we scored 2-1, thus starting this semifinal phase in the best way”.

Today, second day

Risaralda used the following formation against Chocó: Emmanuel García; Jacobo Hernández, Diego Torres, Miguel Ruiz and Alejandro Gómez; Juan Fontalvo, Dylan Isaza, Nicolás Gomez; Jerónimo Maya, Josep Castro and Santiago Rincón. Today they will play the second day of this contest that takes place in the capital of Antioquia, and Risaralda will face Caquetá.

Rest of Risaraldense calendar

Date 3. March 2

1:00 p.m. Bogota vs. Risaralda

fourth date. March 3

3:00pm Antioquia vs Risaralda

Fifth date. March 5

10:00 a.m. Arauca vs. Risaralda

Given:

The first four of the group qualify for the final phase.