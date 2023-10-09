Risaralda, tourist destination for school recess

Today begins the October recess week for students in Colombia, which is part of the 12 weeks of rest established by legislation for minor students. The departmental administration seeks to strengthen tourism in the region, for this reason, the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Yessica Vargas indicated:

“Risaralda, a hidden paradise in the heart of Colombia awaits you with open arms during this holiday season, this charming apartment surrounded by lush vegetation and mountainous landscapes will offer a unique experience full of adventure and relaxation.”

Likewise, the expectation for hotel occupancy is high, according to Andrés Parra, executive director of Cotelco Risaralda Chapter: “We have a good number of members in this municipality with different accommodation offers: urban, rural, located in the paths of Santa Rosa de Cabal, where we have accommodations such as hot springs; like the coffee farm; like cabins; hotels and tourist homes.

Given

This year, the holiday week of recess will begin on Monday, October 9th and will end on Sunday, October 15th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

