Yessica María Vargas Marín, secretary of Departmental Economic Development and Competitiveness, described RIsaralda’s participation in the Anato Showcase as a success, an event in which important alliances, including international ones, were achieved.

With the participation of Risaralda in the 42nd version of the Anato Showcase, the most important tourism event in the country that took place this week in the city of Bogotá, the department was not only able to further consolidate itself as a Destination Full of Life before the country, but also the Government achieved the support of the Vice Ministry of Tourism headed by Arturo Bravo, for the review of new projects that will directly impact Pereira, Dosquebradas, Belén de Umbría and Apía, as confirmed by the secretary Departmental Economic Development and Competitiveness, Yessica María Vargas Marín.

“One of the important achievements that we obtained in the Anato Showcase was the possibility of holding direct meetings with the Vice Ministry of Tourism and Fontur, we took advantage of the participating territorial entities to speak with the same voice to the national government, and we felt that support for those projects that we have been promoting, such as the Ecopark El Vergel and the Cerro Canceles project in Pereira, El Clavel Park in Apía, the Las Marcadas Viewpoint in Dosquebradas, the Taparcal Viewpoint in Belén de Umbría, and the commitment with the Chamber of Commerce of the gastronomic route of the department, in addition to the International Hiking Congress”, said Vargas.

According to what was stated by the secretariat, the projects were well received to the point that they even managed to schedule a visit by the infrastructure advisor of the Vice Ministry for next March 9, in which the delegate will arrive at the aforementioned sites to assess feasibility.

Acknowledgments

Other important achievements that the event leaves behind are the recognitions to Risaralda and Santa Rosa de Cabal for their positions achieved in the Tourism Competitiveness Index, in which the department achieved third place in the entire country, and the municipality the second among the most of a thousand existing in Colombia, “Also the certification that the municipality of Dosquebradas obtained in terms of sustainable tourism and its escalation in the Tourism Competitiveness Index, from position 35 to 20 in 2022,” added Vargas.

It was learned that during the three days of the event, the department’s stand in the Showcase received an average of 700 daily visits, “The truth is that the advantage we had was the strategic location we had this year, taking into account that from the entrance it was almost a mandatory step to get to know Risaralda, a Destination Full of Life”.

Visitors were able to get closer to the department through a sensory experience through mapping, a novelty in this year 2023. Finally, alliances were achieved with agencies from England, Santander, César, among others. “People who came very interested in how to exploit this nature and religious tourism, and how precisely to make people fall in love with all this diversity, this tourist offer that we have not only in nature, but also in bird watching, gastronomy, was very successful”, Vargas pointed out.