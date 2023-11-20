Home » Risaralda women’s futsal team fell 2-0 against Santander
Risaralda women's futsal team fell 2-0 against Santander

Risaralda women's futsal team fell 2-0 against Santander

Lack of definition of the local team allowed the victory of the Hormiguero team

At the Dosquebradas Municipal Coliseum, the Risaralda women’s futsal team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Santander. The local team showed difficulties in finishing, thus giving the Hormiguero team the opportunity to win.

The match, which took place in an atmosphere of intense competition, showed the fight and determination of both teams to achieve victory. Despite the efforts of the Risaralda players, the lack of success in the definition allowed Santander to secure an advantage that was maintained until the end of the match.

