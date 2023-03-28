In the Tercer Mileno park in Bogotá, the National Skateboarding Championship was held with Risaraldense figuration in the final results, where Santiago Henao managed to place himself in second place, winning the silver medal in the demanding tests in the capital.

Let us remember that this discipline will have its powers in the National Games of this 2023, so its athletes have to participate in two more events, which serve as a classification for the most important sports fairs in the country.

Together with Santiago Henao, second in the men’s Open Street, Ana María Correa, sixth in the women’s Open Street; Camilo Grisales, tenth and Esteban Contreras, who ranked 13th, both in the men’s Open park.