Risaraldense bathes in gold in Nacional de Parabillar

Let’s remember that the representative of the Araucarias had already won a gold medal in free carom.
Julian Andres Santa
Risaraldian athletes will arrive at a great time at the Paranational Games that will be held in December in the Coffee Region. For the time being, in the pre-game competitions, the parabillarista from Santa Rosa, Jorge Andrés Castaño, won his second medal in the National Tournament of this discipline that takes place in Cúcuta, by winning the gold medal in the individual three-band modality. wheelchair bound.
