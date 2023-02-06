Julian Andres Santa

The Colombia Colsanitas team that disputes the Davis Cup, has an important contribution from Risaraldo on the payroll. This is the man born in Apía, Yefrey Vergara, who has been dedicated to high-level training for 20 years. Like many, his beginnings were in soccer, where he joined the La Virginia team, the minor divisions of Deportivo Pereira, as well as América and Santa Fe, among others, however, it has been in tennis where he has had his greatest achievements in professionalism.

Work with Farah and Cabal

It was in the year 2011 that Vergara began his course in physical preparation and five years later he began his work with Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal. “I received a call from Farah to see if I could help him with a situation that he had at the lumbar level and that’s when I began to work with him on the issue of readaptation of his back. Then, He invited me to be his physical trainer and some time later, I started working with both of them”.

Being in Davis Cup

“Representing the country in the Davis Cup is the greatest feeling that an athlete and a member of the coaching staff can have. Clet’s raise a flag of 45 million people or more, which is not only tennis, which is a feeling because we become committed to carrying this pride, transferring it and turning it into a passion for the people who accompany us and for the name of Colombia deserves that all efforts are made to the maximum, for me it is a source of great pride to put on this shirt and represent my country”.

How do you get to physical preparation?

“NHere in Apía, Risaralda, in 1979, I am the eldest of four siblings. My dad always wanted me to play sports. After having played in the Virginia team, having made a short journey through the lower ranks of the Deportivo Pereira club and having been shortlisted in the Risaralda team that year, I decided to study and complement my academic training at the National Sports School. I started in 1996, I graduated in 2001 and since then I have been practicing my career as a physical trainer”.

Great experiences in tennis

“Currently, since 2015 I have been developing training and performance enhancement processes for tennis players and golfers, I have been fortunate to work with some like Mariana Duque with her qualification for the Olympics, professional tennis players like Robert Farah and Juan Sebastián Cabal participating in the best performance curve being number one in the world and winning the Grand Slams and 5 years ago forming the coaching staff of the Davis Cup that today we have here in Bogotá”.

How did you prepare for the Davis Cup?

For the risaraldense, the success of a good conditioning Physical training with high-performance athletes relies on good planning, especially when it comes to preparation prior to a Davis Cup series. “In the morning we do some functional adaptationsthen we do some field applications. Afterwards, the work done is complemented with the specific workincoaches and in the afternoon we return to make a functional adaptation that is shorter ”, pointed out the appiano.