Risaraldense present on tour in Italy

Risaraldense present on tour in Italy

Julian Andres Santa

With a total of six Colombian cyclists, the GW Shimano Sidermec national team began their 2023 season with the tour they are carrying out in Italy, where yesterday they competed in Per Siempre Alfredo, with a 190-kilometer route.

The presence of the licensed rider from the Risaraldense Cycling League, Diego Pescador, who has done his entire training process with the league’s coach, Evelio Cely, stands out on the squad. In total they will have five races on this tour, where the following also appear: Coppi e Bartali, Giro de Sicilia, GP Industria and Artiginato and the Tour of Brittany.

Payroll of the GW Shimano Sidermec

Alessandro Bisolti (Italian)

Miguel Eduardo Florez

Didier Merchan

Jonathan Restrepo

diego fisherman

Jonathan Guatibonza

Andres Libardo Mancipe

