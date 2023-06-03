Home » Risaraldense seal in Youth Parapan American Games
Risaraldense seal in Youth Parapan American Games

Julián Andrés Santa

Since yesterday, the Youth Parapan American Games have been held in Bogotá in its fifth version, a contest that will last until next Monday, June 12 and in which more than 700 athletes from 20 delegations compete in 12 sports categories. Risaralda has his seal and contribution to the Colombian team. They are para-athletes David Rendón and David Soto, accompanied by coach Darío Muñoz, who highlighted the great moment of this discipline in the department.

EWe are here very proud to be able to represent Colombia and thus leave the name of our department high, always thanking the Governor Víctor Tamayo, the Secretary of Sports Luis Duque and the entire work team, the methodologists, psychologists and the press who are always looking out for us and contribute a grain of sand so that we can be here and that all these processes go ahead. We hope to continue doing things that well.”

Delegations present

Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Paraguay, Honduras, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil, Jamaica, Aruba, El Salvador, Uruguay, Cuba and Colombia.

A total of 12 sports disciplines

PC soccer, soccer for the blind, paraswimming, paraathletics, paratable tennis, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, judo, wheelchair basketball, goalball, boccia and parapowerlifting.

Given:

David Rendón, a paraswimmer from Risarald, prepares to compete in the Paraswimming World Cup in Manchester, England.

