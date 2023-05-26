Risaraldenses accumulate 50 medals in Intercollegiate Games

Julian Andres Santa

Risaralda continues to have a great performance in the individual sports final of the Intercollegiate Games, where on this occasion the joys came hand in hand with boxing, thanks to what was achieved by boxer Yabian Andrey Zúñiga Sepúlveda, who won a gold medal in the division of the 57 kilograms, thus leaving the Risaraldense flag at the national level.

Jud Franklin Granada, trainer of the Boxing League in Risaralda, expressed: “We show that boxing continues to advance and that there are important reserves in which we can believe. Very happy because we were facing a strong rival like Valle, who had just won three consecutive fights, the same thing with Yabian from Risaraldenses, it was a strong confrontation but we managed to take the fight forward. We are leaving happy for Pereira and we hope that next week we will be in a qualifying National Junior Championship and we hope that this boy will continue to bring joy to the department”.

In this way, the departmental delegation now rises to the fifth national place among 28 delegations, reaching the figure of 50 medals won: 14 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze.