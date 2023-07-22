Risaraldenses companies will be able to participate in the 2023 National Export Award

The National Export Award, which is the highest recognition given every year by Analdex and ProColombia to Colombian companies that export goods and services that have distinguished themselves by conquering international markets with effort, differentiation and perseverance, open the call to participate in this version.

This year, the award will be held in the capital of Risaraldense, during the National Congress of Exporters, on September 7 and 8, with the aim of promoting export culture and disseminating best practices in different key factors for success in international markets.

Institutions that provide services for the benefit of the export sector, as well as journalistic works in both written and digital media that have contributed to the analysis of issues of special relevance to the export sector and their contribution to the national economy may participate in this version.

To participate, interested companies and media may register until July 28 through the Analdex link:

