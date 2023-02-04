The Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of Risaralda managed for the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia, ANDI, to choose 32 entrepreneurs from Risaralda and include them in the catalog that will be made visible nationally and internationally. The objective is to promote the commercialization of its products on a large scale.

Entrepreneurs like Jonathan Pérez Largo, manager of Colors Boutique Floral, are very happy about this excellent opportunity.