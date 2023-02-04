Home News Risaraldenses entrepreneurs are projected nationally and internationally.
The Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of Risaralda managed for the National Association of Businessmen of Colombia, ANDI, to choose 32 entrepreneurs from Risaralda and include them in the catalog that will be made visible nationally and internationally. The objective is to promote the commercialization of its products on a large scale.

Entrepreneurs like Jonathan Pérez Largo, manager of Colors Boutique Floral, are very happy about this excellent opportunity.

«All our work team is very happy; since we have been chosen in the program ‘Se le tiene’ of the ANDI and the Government of Risaralda; since with this we will be able to have greater visibility and increase our number of clients”. Jonathan Perez said.

Photo: Provided by the Government of Risaralda

