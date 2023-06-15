Risaraldenses win first place in Mono Núñez

“It was a very nervous moment, but I felt a great connection with the work and with the public”: Sebastián Valdivieso.

The musician and composer, Sebastián David Valdivieso Porras, was the winner in the unpublished work category in vocal modality of the Colombian Andean Music Festival “Mono Núñez 2023” held in the municipality of Ginebra, Valle del Cauca, with “Father and Lord”, a work inspired by the life of his father and at the same time this work is an analogy about the land and work, the meaning of being a good person and cultivating life to take care of it as well as sowing to reap in the field, teachings that have received from his father. This composition is a living tribute to the man who has taught him to live.

The inspiration to bring this creation to life came four months ago, spontaneously as great works are usually created.

STAGING

In the staging, Sebastián was accompanied by Laura Cardona on the flute, a professor at the Technological University of Pereira, who has participated in national and international meetings with this instrument, also had the participation of Angy Granada, winner of the solo category of the “National Bambuco Festival” with only 20 years.

The singer-songwriter said that “I chose them because of their youth, because they are great people and because the level of instrument they handle is simply the best that can be found in the country.” before the gala night The private audition is a meeting in a closed room where only the juries and the musicians who are going to perform are there. In this audition there is no amplification, so the judges appreciate the acoustic sound and have the opportunity from seeing the interpretation in detail and even asking the participants questions, in the case of Sebastián and his accompanying musicians, the interpretation was all that was necessary to receive positive comments.

Saturday, June 10, was the third semifinal gala in which the three participating unpublished works performed: “Un escoldo”, bambuco by the author and composer, Santiago Patiño, from Valle del Cauca, Felicidad, bambuco by the author and composer Doris Chávez from Nariño and Father and Lord, bambuco by Sebastián Valdivieso de Risaralda.

WINNERS VERDICT

The verdict was delivered on Sunday June 11 at 1:00 in the afternoon, during lunch time.

burns, during lunch hour. When the organizer and representative of the Funmusical Network begins to give the verdict, the singer-songwriter Valdivieso feels that he is close to fainting and his colleagues must help him to recover at that moment, since it took him five years to win a position in this festival and the illusion of winning is great. In the interview the musician let it be known that “for me it is the worst moment, when I am playing or about to play I feel almost no nerves, I feel very happy, but when they are going to give the verdict I feel a little stressed and nervous” .

Third place went to Santiago Patiño, second place went to the teacher Doris Chávez, one of the composers that Sebastián most admires in Colombia and with whom he had the opportunity to exchange words prior to the moment of the verdict. When knowing the second place, it was immediately known that Sebastián Valdivieso was the winner of the first place for his unpublished work.

Although the foundation also awards a cash prize, the composer from Risarald expressed in this regard that “I don’t even know how much money it is, when I entered the contest I really did it more than anything for the experience, to try it and find out what they thought of the work, I never I imagined that I would have won the prize”.