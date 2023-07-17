Rise in interest rates drives profits at retail banks

The private customer banks in Austria and in Europe are continuing their upward trend after the corona pandemic. You benefit from rising interest rates, the effects of transformation processes and digitization projects. This is the result of the “Retail Banking Monitor 2023” by Strategy&, the strategy consultancy of the auditor PwC. The report is available to OÖN.

The volume of deposits and loans in European private customer banks grew by an average of four percent compared to the previous year, and turnover increased by eight percent. There was a significant increase in operating profit of 18 percent. According to the study, Europe’s financial institutions also do well in a global comparison. Average earnings for US banks grew by 6 percent, while for Australian banks there was a minus of 7 percent.

Income drivers in Europe are higher fees, commissions and interest rate increases. Four out of five retail banks have increased profits over the past six years by transforming their business and operating model.

Switzerland and Belgium are ahead

The profits per customer also increased – in Austria from 229 euros in the previous year to 292 euros. Switzerland is the leader in Europe (426), followed by Belgium (361) and Northern Europe (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden – 322 each).

“The framework conditions for European private customer banks are more favorable than they have been for a long time. The institutes should use the current window of interest rate recovery for the necessary transformation in sales,” says Hendrik Bremer, Partner at Strategy& Austria. This means, for example, interacting with customers across all channels and making products more understandable, simpler and more accessible.

However, the development should not hide the fact that the banks are also feeling the cost pressure. On average in Europe, private customer banks have closed around 15 percent of their branches since 2021, and according to the study it was ten percent in Austria.

