SEVEN months after the regional and local elections in Colombia, the number of parties with legal status continues to increase.

In fact, the week ending the National Electoral Council recognized this status to “Todos Somos Colombia”, a group founded in 2017 by today’s senator Clara López Obregón, from the Historical Pact coalition.

As is known, this is the base bloc of the Petro government and for last year’s parliamentary elections it brought together eight left and center-left political parties and movements on the same list.

Since López was elected, this allows her, according to the electoral legislation, access to legal status.

PBut it was not the only case this week. The high court also granted legal status to the “We Believe” party of former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez. He had made the request at the beginning of February arguing that last year he collected several million signatures to register his aspiration to the House of Nariño and that later, in the first presidential round, he obtained more than five million votes.

Already at the beginning of this month two other parties were revived. On the one hand, the CNE revived the legal status of the Nueva Fuerza Democrática party, the movement of former President Andrés Pastrana, who had lost it in the 2006 elections.

To support this decision, the high court relied on the Constitutional Court ruling that allowed it, last year, to revive the personerías of the New Liberalism, Oxygen Green or the National Salvation Movement. The first was led by the assassinated presidential candidate Luis Carlos Galán (1989), the second by the kidnapped former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt (2002) and the third by the conservative leader Álvaro Gómez Hurtado, whose assassination took place in November 1995.

Constitutional jurisprudence indicates that legal status can be returned to communities because they left the political spectrum for having been, their leaders or grassroots militants, the target of acts of violence intended to prevent their political exercise and participation in the polls. under conditions of democratic guarantee and equality.

Under the same thesis, the high court also restored the political status of the “Hope, Peace and Freedom” party, derived from the demobilization of a guerrilla group.

In the same decision, the CNE unanimously denied the request to revive the legal status of the “Colombia Democrática” party, since the jurisprudential grounds were not met. We must not forget that several senators and representatives who ended up involved in the parapolitics scandal at the beginning of this century were part of this party, such as Mario Uribe and Álvaro García Romero, among others.

Other parties that this year have also been recognized as legal representatives, due to their candidates being elected within the Historical Pact coalition, are “Independientes”, of the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero; and “La Fuerza de la Paz”, by the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras.

32 and counting…

Thus, at this time there are already more than thirty parties with recognized legal status, which undoubtedly constitutes a superlative change in the face of the elections for governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors on October 29.

This is because all these communities can grant endorsements to candidates for departmental and municipal executives and legislatures. In addition, it can receive State funding for its operation, guarantees of participation in the media and may even receive additional resources for promoting the political participation of ethnic minorities, youth and women.

According to CNE records, the following parties already have legal status: Colombian Democrat, Broad Democratic Alliance Movement (ADA), Indigenous and Social Alternative Movement (MAIS), Colombian Indigenous Authorities Movement (AICO), Colombia Humana Political Movement, Alianza Verde, Cambio Radical, Centro Democrático, Colombia Justa Libres, Colombia Renaciente, Comunista, Conservador, de La U, Dignidad (which joined with the Citizen Commitment of former candidate Sergio Fajardo), Colombian Ecologist, New Liberalism, Comunes (exFarc), MIRA , Patriotic Union, Independent Democratic Pole, Oxygen Green, Independent Social Alliance (ASI), Liberal, Anti-Corruption Rulers League (of former presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández), Peace Force, Citizen Force, Political Group in March, New Democratic Force, We Believe, “Hope, peace and freedom”, We are all Colombia, and Independent.

But the list could increase since requests for recognition of legal status of parties such as “Citizen Power” by Senator Piedad Córdoba (Historical Pact) are underway; and “I am because we are”, by Vice President Francia Márquez, among others.

implications

The explosion of legal entities has two readings. For some analysts, this is a positive step to the extent that it would be a recognition of the plurality of political expressions in Colombia, strengthening the emergence of new leaderships. Also because it would be a logical consequence of the phenomenon of inter-party electoral coalitionism that has been making its way in the last decade in the elections for single-member popularly elected positions or collegiate bodies.

However, on the other side are the experts who consider that it ends up being a defect of Colombian democracy to have such a high number of parties, since some of them are only supported by one or two elected seats. In other words, they are a kind of “one-person” parties, which do not have a solid political and ideological structure and a broad programmatic base. In other words, far from strengthening the largest communities, it atomizes them.

Critics of this disproportionate increase in parties with legal status also warn that in a few years Colombia will once again have more than 60 collectivities, as was the case before the 2003 political reform.

the other flank

But It is not only the issue of the explosion of political parties, but of the significant movements of citizens that make it possible to collect signatures to support candidates.

This is also a growing phenomenon. In fact, the most recent report from the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) warns that this figure has been increasing since the last three electoral processes.

“When looking at the consolidation of the 2019 elections compared to what happened in 2015, the registration of Significant Groups of Citizens had an increase of 55% since in total for the 2015 elections 810 groups registered to collect the necessary support, while In 2019, a total of 1,253 groups went through this same process. And when comparing the 2019 election process with that of 2011, this figure registers an increase of 488%, since in 2011 only 213 groups made their registration ”, he pointed out.

For next October the situation seems more complicated, since the last cut of the MOE alerts an increase: with barely four months after the registration period for these groups began -on October 29, 2022-, to date (mid- March) and 803 committees are in the process of gathering support in order to seek to endorse a candidacy outside the more than political parties that have legal status at this time.

Thus, Colombia is getting ready in the next elections for a kind of political ‘tower of Babel’ due to the avalanche of party candidates and signatures. Meanwhile, the debate remains open: Does this allow for a broader and more representative democracy? Or, on the contrary, is politics atomized among multiple electoral micro-enterprises, without a clear programmatic or ideological body?