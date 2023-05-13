Rising International TikTok and YouTube Sensation with Over 13 Million Followers Partners with bettermoo(d) to Spread Company’s Mission and Products Seite 1

Featured on NBC and CBS, Armen Adamjan, Better Known as “creative_explained” on TikTok and YouTube, Partners with Food & Beverage Disruptor bettermoo(d) as Lead Creative Strategist

and Becomes Significant Shareholder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:YES)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN:

A3D8PP) (the “Company” or “bettermoo(d) Food“), is proud to welcome Armen Adamjan, the mind behind “creative_explained” on TikTok and Instagram

and a fan-favorite influencer, as the Company’s Lead Creative Strategist. Under this exciting new partnership, Armen will help represent the bettermoo(d) brand and promote the Company’s vegan,

plant-based MoodrinkTMas well as its upcoming products Moogurt and Bʉetter to his massive audience, which includes over 13 Million followers across his various social media accounts,

including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.