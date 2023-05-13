Home » Rising International TikTok and YouTube Sensation with Over 13 Million Followers Partners with bettermoo(d) to Spread Company’s Mission and Products Seite 1
News

Rising International TikTok and YouTube Sensation with Over 13 Million Followers Partners with bettermoo(d) to Spread Company’s Mission and Products Seite 1

by admin
Rising International TikTok and YouTube Sensation with Over 13 Million Followers Partners with bettermoo(d) to Spread Company’s Mission and Products Seite 1

Featured on NBC and CBS, Armen Adamjan, Better Known as “creative_explained” on TikTok and YouTube, Partners with Food & Beverage Disruptor bettermoo(d) as Lead Creative Strategist and Becomes Significant ShareholderVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May …

Featured on NBC and CBS, Armen Adamjan, Better Known as “creative_explained” on TikTok and YouTube, Partners with Food & Beverage Disruptor bettermoo(d) as Lead Creative Strategist
and Becomes Significant Shareholder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:YES)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN:
A3D8PP) (the “Company” or “bettermoo(d) Food“), is proud to welcome Armen Adamjan, the mind behind “creative_explained” on TikTok and Instagram
and a fan-favorite influencer, as the Company’s Lead Creative Strategist. Under this exciting new partnership, Armen will help represent the bettermoo(d) brand and promote the Company’s vegan,
plant-based MoodrinkTMas well as its upcoming products Moogurt and Bʉetter to his massive audience, which includes over 13 Million followers across his various social media accounts,
including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

See also  CCP implements three-child policy and will delay retirement age | Fertility Policy | Epoch Times

You may also like

Netflix as a digital teddy bear

FGR and PNC dismantle MS-13 clique in San...

Ethyl alcohol and pig food, this is how...

256 projects with 237.5 billion investments placed in...

Unbelievable forecast for Monday puts Walt Disney shareholders...

With aerial loudspeakers, they search for a lost...

Jamie Foxx left the hospital weeks ago, says...

Worldwide heart study: Europe’s patient comes out of...

Terrestrial Terminal, without date for its operation –...

Mining in Carmen de Atrato: opportunity or requiem

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy