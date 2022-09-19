Home News Rising prices change choices: first spending cuts
News

Consumption down and prices up. This is the double track along which the autumn of Italian families will flow. This is confirmed by the forecasts of Ref Ricerche which, in its latest economic report published on 5 September, has already begun to note the first changes in the composition of expenditure. The demand for the items that are more expensive, namely food and energy, is starting to slow down. A protective behavior “probably destined to accentuate in the final part of the year”, given that the increases in these sectors begin to acquire a worrying dimension.

Spending review in the cart

After the recovery in purchases recorded by Istat in the first half of the year, still driven by the post Covid effects (the positive sign is back for clothing, transport and travel), the first signs of a contraction in the consumption of non-durable goods are coming. Influencing the trend, as explained in his economic note Ref Ricerche, is the drop in food spending caused by the resumption of meals outside the home, but also the strong increases in domestic users, which are pushing families to reduce energy consumption to contain the expensive bills.

The spending review of households, therefore, starts with the shopping cart: the latest monthly monitoring of consumption by Istat estimates a cyclical growth in July (ie compared to June) for retail sales. But at a trend level – that is, compared to the same month of 2021 – only the sales of non-food goods are growing (+ 2.7% in value and + 1% in volume), while food expenditure records a more marked increase in value (+ 6.1%) and a decrease in volume (-3.6%).

See also  An Epic Journey Through U.S. Poverty (Photos)

According to a recent research by Coldiretti, families are cutting the amount of food in the cart and increasing the use of discount stores. The latest Coop report also notes a 38% drop in the share of Italians who purchase “organic products”; the leading brands themselves seem expendable compared to 2019 (from 14.9% to 13.1% in 2022), while private label brands (MDD) continue their advance, reaching 30% of the market (+ 2% compared to 2019 ).

Electricity consumption down

In the meantime, the first effects are also beginning to be felt on energy: the monthly report on the electricity system in August, published by Terna, certifies a decline of 2.6% on an annual basis in the consumption of businesses and households. The electricity consumed was almost 26 thousand GWh, paid dearly, with a cost 4% higher than in July and almost five times (+ 375%) that of a year ago.

