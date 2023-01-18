Entrepreneurs from the stationery and school supplies sector affiliated with Fenalco Bogotá Cundinamarca stated that the increase in the dollar, inflation, the worldwide shortage of raw materials, transportation cost overruns and pressures on the logistics environment have directly impacted manufacturing, distribution and marketing of school supplies.

According to the Stationery Sector Committee, “costs for our industry have risen between 35% and 43% compared to the school season a year ago; However, the final consumer sees an increase between 15% and 18% reflected, consistent with the inflation we are experiencing”.

Faced with this scenario, a parent in Bogotá can invest an average of $350,000 for the purchase of school supplies, which do not include textbooks or books; It is clear that this value varies depending on the number of products, brand, place where it is purchased, and the course. For preschool it could be around $360,000, for primary school $222,000, and for high school an average of $412,000.

Called

Fenalco Bogotá Cundinamarca called on parents to buy recognized brands in trusted places. Juan Esteban Orrego, director of the union, assures that “you should be wary of school supplies that are priced well below the average, and that are generally sold on the street, since in many cases they end up being counterfeit products, of contraband and made with materials of dubious origin”.

The most counterfeited school supplies are pencils, colors, pens, markers, followed by notebooks and plastic folders. In addition, this practice represents losses of up to 25% for legal stationers and a decrease of up to 80% in the performance of the products.

The union leader added that “they are products that do not have a minimum quality control, so citizens are deceived when buying a pencil that they expect to be useful, but in reality it comes with a broken lead, that falls apart or that only comes to the half; School supplies contaminated with lead, or with high levels of phthalates, a chemical product and plasticizer that in countries like the United States have been prohibited for the manufacture of items for babies and children, have even been detected.

What they can’t ask for

The Ministry of Education issued Resolution 20310 of 2022, which establishes the school supplies that basic education institutions can request.

According to the law, educational institutions in the country cannot require specific suppliers or brands of school supplies.

Likewise, in the event of needing materials for the administration or cleaning of the facilities, such as toilet paper, towels, and disinfectant, among others, they must be charged within the values ​​of tuition and pension, and must not appear on the list of School Supplies.

The Ministry of National Education explained that students can only be required to have one uniform for daily use and another for physical education, recreation and sports activities. In the same way, not wearing the uniform due to economic difficulties will not be grounds for denying the student a place or preventing him/her from entering the educational establishment.

Another of the clarifications of Mineducación in this resolution is that parents or guardians may not demand all of the school supplies at the beginning of the year, according to the law these can be acquired to the extent that they are required for the development of school activities.

How to notify possible irregularities?

If at the time of receiving the list of school supplies for 2023 you perceive any irregularity, the parent or guardian of the student must contact the educational institution to resolve any doubts and questions that arise in this regard.

If the school does not respond, the parents or guardians can file a complaint with the Ministry of Education, the mayor’s office and the secretariats of Education.