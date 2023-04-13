The Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, ANATO, has shown its concern about the increase in the costs of tourist services in the country. According to the most recent report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, carried out by the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, the strongest impact on costs has been seen in air transport, with an annual increase of 40%. , which contrasts with that of inter-municipal transport, with 12%.

Likewise, other services such as restaurants, accommodation and recreational services have increased by 21%, 18% and 12% respectively. Faced with this situation, ANATO has been working in the search for relief for tourism that allows the recovery of companies and the revitalization of the sector, after the situation of the pandemic.

Despite the fact that the Government has offered its support and tourism had a good start in 2023, with growth in outbound and inbound tourism during January and February, the air situation caused a contraction in the sale of products and services during Week Santa, compared to the same season of 2022. Added to this is the increase in prices related to tourist services.

The executive president of ANATO, Paula Cortés Calle, explained that this situation discourages the demand for tourist products and services, affecting the income of companies, especially in the case of travel agencies, which have had to increase their prices due to the fact that its providers, such as accommodation and air travel, have increased in value. In particular, air transport has increased its prices three times more than inter-municipal transport.

For this reason, ANATO calls on the authorities and the tourism industry to work together in the search for solutions that allow the sector to recover from the crisis.