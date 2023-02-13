By articulation between the Government of Casanare through Disaster Risk Management, INVÍAS, the deputies Alejandro López and Jorge García, work is being done on the road improvement of 30 km of the tertiary road that connects the villages of La Motuz, Llano de Páez and Jordán de Paz de Ariporo.

Through the adaptation with milled material (recycled pavement), peasants in the area will have a better communication route with the urban area.

According to Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare, a complete team of machinery is in the sector, carrying out this rehabilitation that will last many years, due to the type of material that is being used.



The official pointed out that the work is 80 percent advanced, and that more than 300 highly productive families benefit from it, especially in fish farming, pig farming and livestock.

Source: Government of Casanare

