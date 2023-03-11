Home News Risk Management Machinery will improve the road to two villages in Orocué
Risk Management Machinery will improve the road to two villages in Orocué

The machinery attached to the Disaster Risk Management Department arrived in the municipality of Orocué, where it will carry out the recovery and maintenance of 21 km of the road that leads to the Remolino and La Libertad villages.

Since the Government of Casanare, road communication has been improving, in sectors where the roads were converted into trails, because it had been up to 15 years since machinery had arrived.

In this sense, with the support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office and community leaders, in the Orocuese savannahs, this road highly affected by the rain will be rehabilitated, which will benefit some 150 peasant families.

Arvey Méndez, director of Disaster Risk Management, pointed out that the marathon task that began in December continues, improving access for emergency vehicles, ambulances, and other economic and social sectors of Casanare, where there are already more than two thousand peasant families positively impacted by these works.

Source: Government of Casanare

