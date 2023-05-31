Risk Management seeks to stop scour on a road that connects six villages of Sabanalarga – news

The Government of Casanare publicized the start of the protection and prevention works, with which it seeks to mitigate the phenomenon of progressive undermining that the La Piñalera ravine presents.

At the height of the village of San Antonio, La Felipera Sector, the tributary destroyed 40 meters of highway, affecting mobility towards the villages of San Antonio, Planadas, Caño Blanco, Palmichal, Puerto Nuevo and El Porvenir.

In this sense, through Risk Management in coordination with the Municipal Mayor’s Office and the community, the tributary will be channeled in a section of 150 meters and the construction of a 50-meter rockfill will be carried out.

It is expected that with these works, the mobility of peasants can be guaranteed during the winter season, while INVÍAS, the entity responsible for this road, carries out the definitive works for the problems that this sector has been presenting.

Source: Government of Casanare

