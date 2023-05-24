Risk Management supported the recovery of roads affected by torrential rains over the weekend in Villanueva – news

The Government of Casanare moved machinery to rehabilitate and recover the affected roads, after a torrential downpour over the weekend in this municipality.

The intense rain this Sunday caused the affectation of the road that leads to the village of El Triunfo and sectors of the Airport. Work will also be done on the cleaning and removal of debris, in sectors of the El Encanto village where a torrential avenue blocked vehicles, part of the old educational establishment and affected homes.

From the first moment of the emergency, the Departmental Administration sent the Disaster Risk Management technical evaluation team, who carried out a needs analysis and established the required support. “On the El Triunfo road, the deterioration and loss of the road bench was evidenced, due to the formation of longitudinal and transversal ruts with depths of up to two meters,” said Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare.

Regarding the registry of affected families, an official report has not yet been received by the Municipal Disaster Risk Management Council, which has been working on the respective census of affected families. However, engineer Salomón has already made available, if required, the department’s humanitarian aid bank.

Balance of emergencies of the winter season.

So far in the rainy season of 2023, the Departmental Directorate for Disaster Risk Management presents a consolidated list of 26 emergencies reported by the community and Municipal Disaster Risk Management Councils. Three structural fires, three felt earthquakes, one with an epicenter in Casanare; nine gales, three electrical storms, five floods, two mass movements and a torrential avenue, the latter, the one recently presented in Villanueva.

The events originated from the rain, deliver a balance of a deceased person in Paz de Ariporo, the loss of 31 cattle; and affectations: 61 homes, 10 crops, eight roads, two electricity networks and an aqueduct.

