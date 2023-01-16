Home News Risk Management will intervene more than one hundred kilometers of tertiary roads in 5 municipalities of Casanare – news
Disaster Risk Management arranged with community leaders from 28 villages in the municipalities of Hato Corozal, Monterrey, Yopal, Maní, Támara and Aguazul the recovery and maintenance of roads damaged by the rains.

The meetings with the communities were held last week in the city of Yopal, where the team led by Arvey Méndez delivered the balance of the state of the roads, after visits to sectors such as La Florida, La Veremos, Corralito, El Brillante de Herd Corozal; La Porfía, Arenosa, Mapora de Yopal; The Peanut Slogan; Alto Lindo de Aguazul; El Porvenir, La Piñalera from Monterrey; La Palma, Chaparral, Chitacote de Tamara; among others, completing a total of 28 villages that will be benefited.

The meeting was held with the leaders, where the Casanare Governor’s machinery will be carrying out works. It seeks to articulate the work with the communities, mayors, deputies and even councilors.

Some of these works have already started, others will be carried out according to the schedule. It should be noted that, in addition to what was agreed during the immediately preceding week, through the road intervention plan that began in December, roads have already been recovered in Paz de Ariporo, Támara, Hato Corozal and Yopal; The maintenance of tertiary roads in San Luis de Palenque, which is about to start, had also already been publicized.

Source: Government of Casanare

