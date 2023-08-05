Risk of collapse after church fire evangelisch.de

Großröhrsdorf (epd). The church in Großröhrsdorf in East Saxony (Bautzen district), which was largely destroyed by fire, can still not be entered. There is a risk of the bell tower collapsing, among other things, said the spokesman for the Görlitz police department, Maximilian Funke, on Saturday to the Evangelical Press Service (epd).

A fire broke out in the almost 300-year-old baroque town church on Friday night. The flames first caught the roof truss, then the almost 50 meter high bell tower. According to current knowledge, no one was injured. Eyewitnesses reported that there had been a loud bang beforehand.

In the night to Saturday, the fire brigade was again on site to extinguish individual fire nests, said the police spokesman. The adjacent street is still closed. Complete extinguishing of the fire is now the top priority. Barriers would be set up. So nothing can be said about the cause of the fire.

The search for clues can only really begin when the destroyed building has been cleared by structural engineers and the fire brigade, said Funke. Among other things, the interior of the church, which was consecrated in 1736, was completely destroyed in the fire. Among the numerous art treasures was a carved Madonna from the 15th century. The property damage could not initially be quantified.

The bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saxony, Tobias Bilz, was deeply affected on Friday: “The sight of the destroyed church is shocking,” he said. The church, one of the best-known sacred buildings in Upper Lusatia, was extensively restored from 2012 to 2018.

On the occasion of the fire, the parish called for “evening music” on Sunday evening on their parish meadow. According to the parish website, trombone choirs from the area are invited. Church events will be held in the parish hall. The parish, which has around 1,400 members, has set up a donation account.

