Risk of fire: 100,000 Hyundai and other vehicles recalled in the United States

According to Hyundai and Kia Motors, more than 113,000 new vehicles are being recalled in North America due to fire hazards.

Both companies have urged owners to park their vehicles outside and away from buildings until repairs are made.

The recalled vehicles include the 2023-2024 Hyundai Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra and Kona vehicles and the 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul and Sportage vehicles.

About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and 40,000 Kia vehicles in the United States, 11,000 Hyundai vehicles and 10,700 Kia vehicles in Canada are included in this list.

The Korean automakers say the gasoline assembly’s electronic controllers may contain faulty electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat.

Owners will be notified in late September and dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed.

Kia has said it has had six reports of possible fire incidents but no accidents or injuries, while Hyundai has had four similar reports.

The automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a suspect part had been pulled from production in March.

Hyundai has instructed dealers to provide rental vehicles to customers who do not feel safe driving their vehicles until the issue is resolved.

Hyundai says that if owners detect a burning or melting odor, they should take the vehicle to the nearest Hyundai dealer and not attempt to drive it.

Hyundai says that in addition to the risk of fire, short circuits caused by heat can affect other vehicle controllers.

Hyundai said in December that it had received a report of a lack of heat on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle, after which the automaker launched an investigation.

Kia said in June that it had received reports of melting in the 2023 Civic model.

