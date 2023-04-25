Home » Risk of new displacement in Negría, Istmina
The General Community Council of San Juan, Acadesan, issued a statement informing that forty families from Negría, a rural community of Istmina, are at risk of further displacement due to constant armed confrontations between the Clan del Golfo and the ELN guerrilla.

Acadesan reports that this population has already been displaced on several occasions during 2022 by the same phenomenon.

“People, fearing the presence of different armed actors, pray for their lives, in order to safeguard their lives,” said Elizabeth Moreno, legal representative of the Community Council.

The leader indicated that they are advancing with different instances in the possibility of finding a truce from the different actors that brings peace to the territory.

“We have come to accompany them in these pastoral and community dialogues to see if the intensity is lowered, if there is a dialogue between them and make a bilateral truce,” he added.

From the community council they recalled that without this multilateral cessation it will be very difficult for the population to get out of a cycle of conflicts that has persisted for nearly three years in the area and that has had its most serious moments with the pandemic and various confinements caused by the escalation of hostilities.

