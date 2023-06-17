Risk policy for infrastructure projects approved

Daniela Vargas



June 16, 2023 – 9:54 PM

The National Council for Economic and Social Policy (CONPES) has approved the document that establishes the contractual risk policy of the State for infrastructure projects with private participation. This measure represents an important advance in risk management in the development of infrastructure projects in Colombia.

In this sense, the purpose of CONPES 4117 is to unify the risk management policy so that it becomes a clear and orderly guide that helps good risk management at all stages of its analysis and management cycle and that provides a set of guidelines, taking as reference some of the existing publications and good practice guides.

“The concretion of this CONPES document will allow having a unified reference for risk management in infrastructure projects financed with private resources, thus promoting greater efficiency and transparency in their development”indicated Juan Miguel Gallego, general deputy director of Prospective and National Development of the National Planning Department (DNP).

Although CONPES establishes guidelines for risk management in 19 types of infrastructure projects, such as highways, ports, cultural, educational and health facilities, among others, the guidelines on passenger rail projects co-financed by the Nation stand out, which include the construction of underground sections. These in particular will be decisive for the following stages of development of key projects of the Nation, such as the second line of the Bogotá metro.

Likewise, the DNP recalls in the document that the entities that contract must be willing to give continuity to risk management in all the stages of duration of the different contracts that they sign and establishes in CONPES some criteria of an international nature as an instrument for achieve it.

With the publication of this document, the established guidelines are unified and updated and the previous CONPES documents are replaced, allowing the risk policy in the field of private investment in infrastructure to be directed towards a comprehensive approach that covers the full spectrum of adequate risk management. risk.