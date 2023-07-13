Risks in PAE Huila

A few days after the restart of classes in the institutions and educational centers benefited by the School Meals Program, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation indicated 258 thousand beneficiaries at risk due to the suspension in Caquetá, La Guajira, Montería, Neiva, Pitalito, Sahagún and Villavicencio.

According to the report of the UAPA Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding, the Public Ministry learned of the report with the alerts in 4 of the 97 certified territorial entities, which put at risk the restart of service provision in Cauca, Córdoba, La Guajira and Magdalena, due to contractual procedures, administrative procedures and lack of resources.

Likewise, the control entity also specified that, according to the report, in the departments of Caquetá, La Guajira and the municipalities of Montería, Neiva, Pitalito, Sahagún and Villavicencio, they report inconveniences to give continuity to the provision of the school meals during the second semester of the year, due to insufficient resources that would prevent them from completing PAE until the last day of the academic calendar.

Preventive actions

Given the serious situation, the Delegate Attorney for the Defense of the Rights of Children, Adolescents, the Family and Women, specified that, together with the Delegate for Preventive Surveillance of the Public Function, they will continue to carry out preventive and requiring the competent authorities, the actions to guarantee the fundamental rights of the PAE beneficiaries, verifying the contractual processes and requesting the Ministry of Education, information regarding the procedures for the allocation of resources and the distribution of the additional resources requested to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

Currently, the PAE at the national level serves close to 5.6 million children, adolescents and young people.

However, the alerts issued in the different departments generate concern and show the difficulties faced by the program. The lack of diligence in the contractual processes, the delayed administrative procedures and the insufficient resources represent significant obstacles to guarantee the continuity of the school feeding service.

The suspension of the service in the departments of Cauca, Córdoba, La Guajira and Magdalena puts the nutrition and well-being of more than 300,000 children, adolescents and young people at risk. Likewise, in Caquetá, La Guajira, Montería, Neiva, Pitalito, Sahagún and Villavicencio, another 258,000 beneficiaries are in danger due to the lack of resources to sustain the program until the end of the academic calendar.

Given this situation, it is essential that the competent authorities take immediate measures to solve the problems that afflict the PAE. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through its relevant delegates, is working together with the Delegate for Preventive Surveillance of the Public Function to guarantee the fundamental rights of the beneficiaries and supervise the contractual processes.

Tire Level

Edison Ibáñez, director of PAE-Huila, assured that the school feeding program is guaranteed in the 35 municipalities of the department of Huila not certified until August 8, 2023.

Given the risk indications by the Attorney General’s Office, Ibáñez acknowledged the existence of a budgetary risk, but affirmed that pertinent measures have been taken with the beauty through the Ministry of Education.

In search of solutions, a meeting is taking place between the director of the Food for Learning Unit of the Ministry of Education, the Secretary of Education and the supervisor of the program. The goal is to provide a general explanation of the situation and address the concerns raised.

The coverage of the program has reached almost 97%, benefiting around 122,000 children in the department.

As of June 30, 118,000 children have been cared for with the resources available. The director highlighted that until August 8, approximately 78 billion pesos have been used for the operation of the program.

These resources come both from the Food for Learning Unit, with an allocation of 51,000 million pesos, and from the co-financing of the municipalities, which contributed 2,700 million pesos. In addition, there is a surplus for the year 2022 of 24,000 million pesos, which adds up to a total figure of 78,000,000,000 pesos.

Despite the efforts made so far, it is crucial to guarantee an adequate and sustainable budget for the school feeding program in Huila. Student nutrition is a priority and cannot be compromised due to lack of resources. The competent authorities are expected to provide the necessary support to guarantee the continuity of the program and the well-being of the children and young beneficiaries.

The challenge

The School Feeding Program in the department of Huila faces a financial challenge that jeopardizes the continuity of the operation.

According to Edison Ibáñez, director of PAE-Huila, approximately 49,000 million pesos are needed to successfully complete the operation of the program in 2023, before August 8.

Lack of resources has been a constant concern for the past several months, and the program has taken steps to address this situation.

Despite the obstacles, PAE-Huila has managed well over the past four years, under the leadership of the Governor of Huila. The coverage of the program has reached almost 97%, benefiting around 122,000 children in the department.

Given this scenario, PAE-Huila hopes to have the support of the Ministry of Education to solve the lack of resources and guarantee the successful completion of the operation of the school feeding program.

The School Meals Program not only aims to provide adequate nutrition to students, but also to contribute to their well-being, development and academic performance. It is a key tool to combat malnutrition and promote inclusive education.

The educational community and the families of the beneficiaries of PAE-Huila look forward to a prompt and effective solution to this financial problem. School feeding cannot be a neglected aspect or subject to budgetary uncertainties, since it directly affects the right to education and adequate food for children and young people.

Edison Ibáñez, director of PAE-Huila.

