Home News Risks of consuming medications with coffee
News

Risks of consuming medications with coffee

by admin
Risks of consuming medications with coffee

Health professionals have released the reasons why medications should not be consumed with caffeine-based beverages.

Dr. Miguel Tolosa, a medical specialist in toxicology, recently referred in a media outlet to the complications that can be caused after the consumption of certain medications with caffeinated beverages, alluding that citrus liquids do not represent any affectation, except for the grapefruit, a fruit that has nutritional components that could disturb the assimilation of medications, for this reason it is recommended that they be consumed preferably with water, as long as they are not required to be drunk with dairy products or other specific foods.

Regarding the consumption of antidepressants, among which are fluoxetine, sertraline and paroxetine, the specialist mentioned that they should be taken one hour after drinking a caffeinated liquid to avoid the possibility of increasing anxiety: “ If you take antidepressants, it is best to wait an hour to drink a cup of coffee,” he explained, adding that those who must use anticoagulants, generally due to cardiovascular disease or stroke, should clarify any doubts with the treating physician.

It may interest you: Prosecutor’s Office investigates Minsalud and Invima for shortage of medicines

On the other hand, with reference to antiparasitic medications, such as albendazole, after the expert’s explanation, it was identified that they should not be taken with beverages that contain caffeine (dark sodas, energy drinks, and coffee-based drinks), nor with antibiotics. named cephalosporins and that, as for certain patients with a psychiatric condition who are medicated, the consumption of liquor could make breathing difficult and increase the risk of falling, which would imply a probable fracture.

See also  Cold winter pushes up flower prices in Kunming, Yunnan, the highest in nearly a decade - Xinhua English.news.cn

Finally, the toxicology specialist added that consuming medications accompanied by tea in exaggerated amounts could generate a high risk of suffering from hypertension.

You may also like

They denounce that criminals launch “miguelitos” in broad...

What is inherited is not stolen! Son of...

Crypto Boosted by US Inflation, Ethereum Better Than...

The responsibility of governing and the art of...

In Cali, a young Argentine woman who came...

Beijing Express, eliminated Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta

Confirmation of UAE giving 1 billion dollars to...

Maicol Medina completed 100 games with Matecaña

Monitoring in digital transformation projects: an in-depth webinar...

Pensions – who can receive an additional payment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy