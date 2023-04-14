Health professionals have released the reasons why medications should not be consumed with caffeine-based beverages.

Dr. Miguel Tolosa, a medical specialist in toxicology, recently referred in a media outlet to the complications that can be caused after the consumption of certain medications with caffeinated beverages, alluding that citrus liquids do not represent any affectation, except for the grapefruit, a fruit that has nutritional components that could disturb the assimilation of medications, for this reason it is recommended that they be consumed preferably with water, as long as they are not required to be drunk with dairy products or other specific foods.

Regarding the consumption of antidepressants, among which are fluoxetine, sertraline and paroxetine, the specialist mentioned that they should be taken one hour after drinking a caffeinated liquid to avoid the possibility of increasing anxiety: “ If you take antidepressants, it is best to wait an hour to drink a cup of coffee,” he explained, adding that those who must use anticoagulants, generally due to cardiovascular disease or stroke, should clarify any doubts with the treating physician.

On the other hand, with reference to antiparasitic medications, such as albendazole, after the expert’s explanation, it was identified that they should not be taken with beverages that contain caffeine (dark sodas, energy drinks, and coffee-based drinks), nor with antibiotics. named cephalosporins and that, as for certain patients with a psychiatric condition who are medicated, the consumption of liquor could make breathing difficult and increase the risk of falling, which would imply a probable fracture.

Finally, the toxicology specialist added that consuming medications accompanied by tea in exaggerated amounts could generate a high risk of suffering from hypertension.